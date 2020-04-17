October 25, 1940 - April 11, 2020 Robert Gail Compton passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Cabarrus County to James Robert and Carrie Lee Weaver Compton. He retired in 1990 from the NC State Highway Patrol where he served as a State Trooper in Forsyth County for 25 years. After retirement he opened his own business as a Private Investigator for 10 years. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years after high school at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis. He was a member at Franklin Heights Baptist Church in Kannapolis and was presently attending Calvary Baptist Church in Winston Salem. He was a legendary State Trooper for the North Carolina Highway Patrol and was known for his wit, humor and colorful stories. During his illness he was visited by numerous State Officials, Judges and State Troopers including the Lieutenant Colonel. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Carlos Bull Sr.; and sister-in-law, Nancy Bull from Winston Salem. He is survived by his wife, Gayle; two daughters, Marla Ward and Dana Ward (Joey); two grandchildren, Matthew Ward (Maggie) and Jennifer Ward; three great-grandchildren, Jace, Harper and Hazel Ward; two stepdaughters, Sheila Hasenstab (Bob) of Summerville, S.C. and Tracy Tesh of Wilmington, N.C.; three stepgrandchildren, Max Hasenstab, Gabrielle Hasenstab and Tori Pendleton; one surviving brother, Dennis Compton (Susan); two sisters, Brenda Safrit and Deborah Terry (Ronnie) of his hometown, Kannapolis; sister-in-law, Beverly Sharon Bull; brother-in-law, Alan Bull; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His hobbies were fishing, golf and deer hunting and he loved NASCAR racing and PGA Golf. His stories are endless and will continue to be told. He also enjoyed extensive travel with his wife and loved entertaining and cooking for his friends. Flowers and potted plants are acceptable or donation to North Carolina Trooper, Inc. P.O. Box 840, Summerfield, NC 27358. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. The obituary will be published again with the funeral date after the Covid-19 restrictions in North Carolina are lifted. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, Kinderton Chapel www.hayworth-miller.com
