November 14, 1941 - May 12, 2020 Nancy Elizabeth Beaty Collins, 78, peacefully transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born, Nov. 14, 1941, in Mecklenburg County to the late Chalmers Bernard Beaty and Virginia Dare Beaty. Nancy dearly loved her family, husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nancy was a woman of deep faith, loved her Lord Jesus Christ, reading and studying the Bible and attending Bible Study Fellowship. She loved camping at the beach, her rose garden and adored her kitties. She was "Nana" to her grandchildren, whom she took such joy in. She had a bright smile that lit up a room. She was a native of Lowesville, until moving to Concord where she lived for 56 years. Nancy worked for George Griffith Architects for 13 years then started her own commercial interiors business, Collins Contract Interiors. She loved working with Fifth Third Bank, where she decorated and furnished branches in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. She was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Concord. Nancy leaves behind her adoring husband, Steven A. Collins; daughters, Natalie Dare Burleson of Mt. Pleasant and Kathy Jean Stowe of Chicago; stepchildren, Rusty Collins and Melissa Collins Plummer and their spouses; sister, Anna and husband, H.L. Lineberger; beautiful and loving 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. The praise of her Lord and Savior were always on her lips. Nancy had a way of continually encouraging those around her through scriptures and prayers. One her favorite passages was 2nd Corinthians 12:9, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness." Nancy passionately loved this life and worked diligently to share the BEAUTY she saw in the world. Whether it was a trip to her favorite beach, a walk with her daughters and grandchildren through flower gardens, or petting her playful kittens, she exemplified a woman who saw the colors of life the brightest. Nancy prayed and spoke Psalms 91 over her family every day of her life and it is only appropriate we pray it today, "He gives His angels charge over you, to keep you in all your ways. In their hands they will bear you up lest you dash your foot against the stone." A graveside service for Nancy will be held today Friday, May 15 at 1 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery, 471 Church St., N. in Concord, officiated by the Rev. Jim Collier. cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com
