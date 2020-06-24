September 24, 1943 - June 22, 2020 Betty Jean Coggins, 76, of Concord, went home Monday, June 22, 2020. Betty was born Sept. 24, 1943, in Walhalla, S.C., to the late Harold Mullikin and the late Zoa Mullikin. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Mullikin and Cecil Mullikin. Survivors include her son, Michael David Holbrooks and wife, Tammy, of Concord; grandsons, Jesse Holbrooks and Jason Prosser; great-grandchildren, Trystan, Sebastian and Kingstan Prosser; siblings, Jay Mullikin, John Earl Mullikin, Nancy Gardner and Fran Styles; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 27, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord, 460 Branchview Dr. NE in Concord. Memorials in Betty's name may be made to the ASPCA. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com

