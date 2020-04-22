January 14, 1938 - April 19, 2020 George Alfred Cobb, 82, of Concord, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Mr. Cobb will lie in state at Gordon Funeral Home of Mount Pleasant, Friday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During these times of limiting the numbers for social gatherings, the Cobb family respects your concerns of avoiding crowds, so they welcome you to stop by Gordon Funeral Home during these hours. A private graveside service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church. A celebration honoring the life of George Cobb will be held at a later date. George was born in Iredell County, Jan. 14, 1938, to the late Stowe Cobb Sr. and Evelyn Sweatt Cobb. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda Rinehardt Cobb, who died in 2017. Siblings who preceded him in death are his brother, Stowe Cobb Jr., and sister, Beverly Chisholm. George was a proud 1956 graduate of A.L. Brown High School, and went on to serve in the National Guard for 10 years. George was the owner and face of George's Trim Shop, and operated it for 56 years. He was passionate about sports and participated by coaching Little League Baseball, Babe Ruth Baseball and playing softball for his church team and for the Concord Jaycees. For over 20 years, he looked forward to his weekly Saturday golf matches with the same group of special friends. George also enjoyed watching golf, Carolina basketball and NASCAR. He was a diehard Dale Earnhardt fan. He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he served on many committees and the church council. In addition to his family, few things gave George more pleasure than gardening and working in his yard. Most of all, George was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His work ethic, compassion, and good humored sarcasm will be missed by all. Survivors include a son, Steven G. Cobb, and a daughter, Beth C. Hawk and her husband, Jim, all of Concord; a grandson, Alan Cobb of Cherryville; and two granddaughters, Julianne and Lyndy Hawk of Concord. Also surviving are a brother, Phillip Cobb; and a sister, Cindy Ross. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 St. John's Church Rd., Concord, NC 28025. Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant www.gordonfuneralhome.com
Service information
10:00AM-4:00PM
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC 28124
