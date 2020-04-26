August 23, 1941 - April 24, 2020 Mrs. Barbara Ann Shoe Broome Clayton, 78, of Concord, passed away peacefully Friday, April 24, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. Due to the current regulations a private graveside will be held for immediate family only. Mrs. Clayton will lie-in-state from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Monday, April 27, at Lady's Funeral Home. Mrs. Clayton was born Aug. 23, 1941, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Curtis E. Shoe and Beulah Kepley Hartsell. She was of the Baptist faith and loved spending time with her family and was an avid animal lover. She had worked for Bangle Bros./Shogen Hosiery Textile Industry as a supervisor and retired after 48 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Bo Shoe. Mrs. Clayton is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Clayton; two daughters, Wendy Cain and husband, Travis and Terrie Davis and husband, Jerry of Rockwell; son, Lonnie Broome and wife, Linda of Mt. Pleasant; two sisters, Kay McCall of Concord and Carolyn Patton of Asheville; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to The Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Court SW, Concord, NC 28025. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
