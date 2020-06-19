January 31, 1987 - June 15, 2020 Alisha Marie Clark, 33, of Matthews, formerly of Kannapolis, unexpectedly passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Born Jan. 31, 1987, in Cabarrus County, she was the daughter of Gary and Marleen Marshall Clark. Alisha loved painting with her daughters, Keerstin and Allyson, loved taking them swimming, riding bicycles, and having their movie nights together. Alisha is survived by her parents, Gary and Marleen Clark; two daughters, Keerstin Clark and Allyson Argo; a brother, Cameron Lee Clark of Raleigh; maternal grandmother, Peggy Marshall; paternal grandmother, Barbara Blackwelder; paternal great-grandmother, Gertie Walters; and numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Johnny Marshall, and paternal stepgrandfather, Kent Blackwelder. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at Whitley's Funeral Chapel, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. in Kannapolis. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., today (Friday, June 19), at Whitley's Funeral Home. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

