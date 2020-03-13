March 3, 1930 - March 10, 2020 Mrs. Wanetta Newman Clapp, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home, in Concord. Mrs. Clapp was born March 3, 1930, in Kalamazoo, Mich. She was a daughter of the late J.C. Newman and Anna Simmons Newman. Prior to her retirement, she was a certified nursing assistant. She was a member of Agape Baptist Church in Zephyrhills, Fla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Burton Peter Clapp; brother, Robert Newman; and a grandson. Mrs. Clapp is survived by four children, Alane Srackangast of Concord, Jeff Clapp and wife, Gwen, of Clover, S.C., Carolyn Sutton and husband, Jim, of Comstock, Mich., and Joel Clapp and wife, Ellen, of Albemarle; sister, Lois Schell of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Janet Newman of Michigan; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com

