July 26, 1942 - April 9, 2020 Anthony "Chic" Chiccarello, 77, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home. He was born July 26, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Anthony James Chiccarello Sr. and Christina Santaro Chiccarello. Chic enjoyed being outdoors working on equipment and using the sawmill to cut wood for projects around his property. He was a hard worker and as honest as the day is long. He loved his family, his friends, his grand dogs and especially his wife, Sharon. He was preceded in death by his sister, Maryann Teems. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Sharon Chiccarello; brother, William Chiccarello; two sons, Brian Chiccarello, Scott Chiccarello; and two grandsons, Justin Chiccarello and Alex Chiccarello. Visitation will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, followed by a private funeral service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
