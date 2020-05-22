November 17, 1947 - May 18, 2020 Margaret "Margie" Ann Carpenter, 72, of Salisbury, finished her race, Monday, May 18, 2020, at Autumn Care of Salisbury. She was born Nov. 17, 1947, in Cabarrus County, to the late Loyd and Marie Perry. In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Perry. Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Jennifer Lyles (Joe) of Rockwell, Lisa Todd of Salisbury; brother, Richard Perry (Elayne) of Kannapolis; and grandson, Davis Lyles of Rockwell. Margie was a retired mail carrier, an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, gardening and shopping for antiques. She taught Sunday school and served in her church's children's and senior adult ministries for many years. She was a loyal friend, welcoming hostess and provided love and care to many cherished pets. She leaves a legacy of daughters, son-in-law and grandson, who know and serve the Lord. III John 1:4. A service will be held at a later date. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

