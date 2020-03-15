February 14, 1949 - March 10, 2020 Ricky Charles Canup, 71, of Concord, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. He was born in Concord, Feb. 14, 1949, to the late Charles Canup and the late Doris Canup. He was also preceded in death by his late wife, Linda Kay Helms Canup. Ricky is survived by his sons, Mitchell and wife, Melissa Canup, Mark Canup and Michael Canup; seven grandchildren; four brothers; two sisters; and many friends and extended family. Ricky enjoyed airplanes and especially playing the guitar. He could pick up any instrument and within minutes be playing a song. He will truly be missed. Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery of Concord www.cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

