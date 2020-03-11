December 24, 1946 - March 8, 2020 Mrs. Jane Curlee Campbell, 73, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Concord. A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Dale Jenkins and the Rev. Larry Morgan Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m., Thursday, at Lady's Funeral Home. Mrs. Campbell was born Dec. 24, 1946, in Marshville. She was a daughter of the late Milton Young Curlee and Aline Helms Curlee. She was a graduate of Hartsell High School. She loved her fur babies and feeding birds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Wesley Young Curlee and Robert Curlee. Mrs. Campbell is survived by son, Rodney Campbell of Salisbury; daughter, Angela Fortson and husband, Ed, of Kannapolis; sister, Rachel Scott and husband, John, of Mt. Pleasant; seven grandchildren, Travis Fortson, Ashley Beam, Dylan Fortson, Corey Fortson, Landen Fortson, Kaleb Campbell and Noah Campbell; and one great-grandchild, Lacey Fortson. Memorials may be sent to Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, P.O. Box 5347, Concord, NC 28027. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
