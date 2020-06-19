October 16, 1994 - June 16, 2020 Erin Whitley Campbell, 25, of Kannapolis, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Born Oct. 16, 1994, in Cabarrus County, she was the daughter of Billy Whitley and Tammy Martin. Erin previously worked as a veterinary technician. She was an animal lover, who also enjoyed fishing, and riding ATVs. She loved spending time with friends, and was a passionate shopper. In addition to her parents, Erin is survived by her husband, Charles Campbell of Kannapolis; son, Zaylin King Foster; two brothers, Jacob Martin and Kevin Whitley; three sisters, Amber Whitley, Keisha Koenig and Karla King; paternal grandmother, Rose Marie Whitley; aunts, Regina Gulledge, Angela Broadway and Tanya Burril; nephew, Carson Ty Jones; and her favorite canine companion, Ryder. A public visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday June 20, at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., in Kannapolis. A private memorial service to honor her life will be held at a later date. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.