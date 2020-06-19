October 16, 1994 - June 16, 2020 Erin Whitley Campbell, 25, of Kannapolis, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Born Oct. 16, 1994, in Cabarrus County, she was the daughter of Billy Whitley and Tammy Martin. Erin previously worked as a veterinary technician. She was an animal lover, who also enjoyed fishing, and riding ATVs. She loved spending time with friends, and was a passionate shopper. In addition to her parents, Erin is survived by her husband, Charles Campbell of Kannapolis; son, Zaylin King Foster; two brothers, Jacob Martin and Kevin Whitley; three sisters, Amber Whitley, Keisha Koenig and Karla King; paternal grandmother, Rose Marie Whitley; aunts, Regina Gulledge, Angela Broadway and Tanya Burril; nephew, Carson Ty Jones; and her favorite canine companion, Ryder. A public visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday June 20, at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., in Kannapolis. A private memorial service to honor her life will be held at a later date. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

