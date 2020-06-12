Major Eugene Burton III Major Eugene Burton III, 71, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, June 13, at 2 p.m., at Sandy Ridge A.M.E. Zion Church, 1425 Mt. Moriah Church Rd., in China Grove. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Lamb Funeral Home Inc. will be serving the family.

