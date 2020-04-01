August 31, 1930 - March 29, 2020 Jacqueline Hallman Browning, 89, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Mint Hill, at the home of her daughter. A visitation will be held at 12 p.m., today (Wednesday, April 1), at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., today (Wednesday, April 1), at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis, with Pastor Ron Hartman of North Kannapolis United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow. Jackie was born in Kannapolis to Paul B. Hallman and Mildred Boggs Hallman, Aug. 31, 1930. She graduated from Winecoff School in Kannapolis. She worked at Williams Office Supply for many years. She was a faithful member of North Kannapolis United Methodist Church and loved her church family. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Paul B. Hallman and Mildred Boggs Hallman; and a sister, Joanna Hallman Myers. Jackie is survived by her husband of 68 years, John W. Browning Jr.; a daughter, Bridget Browning McSwain and son-in-law, Nelson Todd McSwain; a granddaughter, Lindsay Nicole McSwain; a grandson, Cody Barrett McSwain and future granddaughter-in-law, Micaela Beckman. Her grandchildren were the greatest love in her life. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. The family of Jackie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of our loving family and friends for all the support and love, to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region Northeast Team, who were so supportive and to Elizabeth Villalta and Tina Wilson of Honest Home Care for their love, support, and care. Given the current circumstances that we all are facing with COVID-19, we will be practicing social distancing at both services. We understand that times are difficult and many people will not be able to share their condolences in person. If you would like to share your condolences in another way, memorials may be given to North Kannapolis United Methodist Church and to the Kannapolis and Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region. Cards are appreciated and can be mailed to the family at 7228 Ashbourne Lane, Mint Hill, NC 28227. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.