Tracy Neil Brown September 13, 1931 - May 14, 2020 Tracy Neil Brown, 88, of Concord, passed away, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Huntersville Oaks in Huntersville. As per Tracy's wishes there will be no service. He will be laid to rest at the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury. Tracy was born Sept. 13, 1931, in Cabarrus County, son of the late Paul Young Brown and Pearl Krimminger Brown. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. After his service, he was a rural mail carrier in Concord. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers memorials should be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 St. John's Church Rd., Concord, NC 28025. www.gordonfuneralhome.com

