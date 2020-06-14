March 23, 1933 - March 5, 2020 Julia Beatrice Burris Brown, 86, died peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Ft. Myers, Fla. Born in Concord, March 23, 1933, she moved to O'Fallon, Mo., before relocating to Ft. Myers. Julia loved people of all ages and her smile and inviting personality will long be remembered. She retired from the Cabarrus County Schools after 20 years as a teacher assistant for special needs children. She married John Robert "Bob" Brown Jr., March 29, 1952. They were devoted to each other for almost 40 years before his death in 1992. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Martin and Julia Beatrice Joyner Burris; brothers, Ralph, Grover, Howard Burris; and sisters, Myrtle Whitley, Josephine Blackwelder, Nellie Menius, Ilene Page, Evelyn Hartsell, and Betty Burris. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Mark Herman of Ft. Myers, Fla.; grandson, John Marcus Herman of St. Louis, Mo.; great-granddaughters, Abby and Bailey Herman; sister, Geraldine Smith of Concord; and many nieces and nephews. Julia's faith life and relationship with Jesus was shown throughout her life. She was active in church ministries where ever she lived. Due to COVID19 restrictions, a private service will be held at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church, in Concord, Friday June 19, with burial in the church cemetery. The service will be live streamed on Mt Hermon Lutheran Church Facebook page at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Julia Brown Scholarship Fund for Summer Camp, in care of Amazing Grace Advocacy, 1030 Central Dr. NW, Concord, NC 28027.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.