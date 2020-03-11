March 23, 1933 - March 5, 2020 Julia "Babe" Brown, 86, of Ft. Myers, Fla., formerly of Concord, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Gallaher's American Family Funeral Home of Ft. Myers is assisting the family.

