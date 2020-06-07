March 30, 1948 - June 4, 2020 Mr. Troy Ollis Brown Jr., 72, met his heavenly father Thursday, June 4, 2020. Troy was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He was born March 30, 1948, to Troy Ollis Brown Sr. and Annie Mae Swann. He is married to Judith Miller Brown, recently celebrating their 41st anniversary April 20. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, at Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave., in Monroe. The family will receive friends following the service. Along with his wife, those left to cherish his memory are his children, Ken Brown (Chris), Troyanna Helms (Michael), Eddie Brown (Mary), and Tonya Sloan (Danny); grandchildren, Chad Gombar, Justin Lesperance, Katelynn Brown, Colby and Peyton Brown, Jeremy and Jacob Sloan, and Courtney Burgin; great-grandchildren, Olivia Brown, Oliver, Cooper, and Ryder Lesperance, Makayla Hamilton and Gabe Wherry; and brother, Marshall Brown. Besides his parents, Troy was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Crystal Michelle Brown; sister, Vicky Brown Massey; and granddaughter, Stacey Burgin. Troy had a loving heart and was always willing to help others. His faith was in Jesus Christ. He was ready to meet him and family that went on before. He was a devoted member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Monroe, and University Hills Baptist Church in Charlotte, serving in numerous capacities. He grew up in Charlotte, and graduated from West Mecklenburg in 1966. He worked in various grocery stores in his younger career, transitioning to outside sales with Murray Distributing, and S & D Coffee. After 18 years as Branch Manager with Duncan Parnell (Concord and Lake Norman locations), he retired in Jan. 2020. His customers loved and respected him. He will be missed! Aside from his family and friends, he loved to serve in his church and help others. He enjoyed the annual beach trips in February with Judy and lifelong friends. His hobbies were painting, yard work, and cooking. He is famous for his delicious spaghetti sauce and loved cooking Sunday lunch for his family every week. The family would like to thank Carolina Palliative Care, Atrium Hospice-Union and especially his nurse, Melissa Moss, for the excellent care given to Troy. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 420 Hopewell Church Rd., Monroe, NC 28110; University Hills Baptist Church, 1500 Suther Rd., Charlotte, NC 28213; or Hospice of Union County 700 E. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28112. Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory of Monroe www.gordonfuneralservice.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.