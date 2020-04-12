Irene "Rene" Brown Mrs. Irene "Rene" Brown, 84, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A public viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lamb Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday April 15, at Bethpage United Presbyterian Church in Concord. Lamb Funeral Home

