January 20, 1932 - June 8, 2020 Charles D. Brown, 88, of Landis, passed away at home Monday, June 8, 2020, with his family by his side, following a period of declining health. Born Jan. 20, 1932, in Weakley County, Tenn., he was a son of the late Alton and Elma Dawson Brown. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death was his brother, Ruben Brown. Mr. Brown was owner and operator of West Lawn Memorial Park, in China Grove, for 35 years. He had also owned China Grove Hardware, and had previously owned Landis Supply Company. Mr. Brown loved his Lord, his family and his community as well. He was past president of China Grove Rotary, was a board member of the NC Cemetery Commission and Security Bank. Mr. Brown had also coached little league baseball, started the booster club at South Rowan High and had attended Homestead Baptist Church. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, businessman, and friend of many; Charles will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Family members include his loving wife of 65 years, Connie Lumsden Brown; sons, Dennis Brown (Karen) and Terry Brown (Wendy); half sister, Mary Lou Bledsoe; half brother, Larry Dean Brown; much loved grandchildren, Travis Brown, Terrin Wright (Jacob), Katie Davis (Robert), Tyler Brown (Chelsea), Ali Lefebvre (Jon) and Chandler Brown (Brianna); five great-grandchildren and one soon to be. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 11, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral services to remember and celebrate the life of Mr. Brown will begin at 2 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, conducted by the Revs. Tom Snipes and Terry Brown. Mr. Brown will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park following the services. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
