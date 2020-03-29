January 3, 1940 - March 27, 2020 Richard Lee Brasington, 80, of Concord, passed away, Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home, after fighting Parkinson's disease for 15 years. He was born Jan. 3, 1940, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Eugene Mace Brasington Sr. and Cora Hines Brasington. Richard was a member of Derita Church in Charlotte for many years, he started working in flooring as a carpet installer and then moved up to salesman, and then retired as warehouse manager. He enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR, was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan. Richard didn't know a stranger, and he loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by two brothers, an infant brother, John David Brasington and Eugene Mace Brasington Jr. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Joyce Greene Brasington; daughter, Renee Brasington Cheeseman and husband, Larry Cheeseman II; granddaughter, Cheyenne Cheeseman; two sisters, Peggy Brasington Morgan, Colene Brasington Flannigan; two sisters-in-law, Joann Riggs, Janice McGlen; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to Derita Church, 2230 Surgar Creek Road W., Charlotte, NC 28262. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.