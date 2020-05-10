September 6, 1941 - May 8, 2020 Sandra "Kaye" Bradshaw passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020, in Concord, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 6, 1941, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Wriston and Bertha McRae McWhorter. In addition to her parents, Kaye was preceded in death by her twin sister, Faye McWhorter; and brother, Tom McWhorter. Kaye loved making crafts and sewing. Kaye loved her family. In earlier years, she was heavily involved in her children and grandchildren's lives where she helped out in their classrooms, Dixie Youth sports teams and enjoyed watching all the sports they participated in growing up. She was an avid Tarheels fan. Kaye is survived by husband, Jerry Bradshaw; daughter, Donna Morrow; sons, Craig Bradshaw (Kristi), Jerel Bradshaw (Leigh Ann), and Jason Bradshaw; grandchildren, Kayla Jester (Jacob), Blake Morrow (fiancée, Whitley Edwards), Logan Bradshaw and Avery Bradshaw; and stepgrandchildren, Corey Snyder, Taylor Ray and Kendall Owen. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, May 12, at 11 a.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., with the Rev. J.R. Beaver officiating. Burial at Carolina Memorial Park will follow the service. Memorials may be made to Jackson Park Baptist Church, 1005 Jackson St., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
