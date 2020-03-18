September 1, 1926 - March 7, 2020 Mr. Ray Bost, of Concord, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Funeral services for Mr. Bost will be held Friday, March 20, at Reeves Chapel AME Zion Church at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church. Lamb Funeral Home www.lambfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ray Bost as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.