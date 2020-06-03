Harold joined Georgia, the love of his life, to fulfill his forever promise to her in Heaven Saturday, May 30, 2020. His passage granted by our Magnificent Christ Jesus saying "Well done my good and faithful servant." In his passing, he leaves shoes impossible to fill. He is survived by his daughter, Maria Boles; son, Mark Boles and his wife, Rachel Boles; beautiful granddaughters, Savannah Boles, Helena Boles, and Breanna Boles; and his unofficial daughter, Nicole Mosher. Harold also leaves to continue this journey on Earth, his siblings, Libby Tate, Billy Boles and his wife, Shirley, and Rusy Boles. He was preceded by his brothers, Joe Boles and Tommy Boles, and his sister Dotty Boles. The family will receive friends today (Wednesday, June 3), at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 4, at West Concord Cemetery, 331 Union Rd., SW in Concord. Burial will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please help others in their fight against Alzheimer's by donating to the Alzheimer's Association. https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate/; or if you would like to contribute to a local organization please consider donating to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, https://www.hpccr.org/give/make-a-donation. Hartsell Funeral Home www.hartsellfh.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.