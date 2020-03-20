April 21, 1939 - March 11, 2020 Katherine Virgina Boler, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital. She was born in Cabarrus County, April 21, 1939, to Anslo Loyd and Frances Dunlap. For the majority of her life, she worked in the Guilford County Schools as a cafeteria worker. In her spare time, she loved cooking and sewing. Survivors include children, Reginald Boler (Kimberly), Phoebe Boler-Howard, Thrysteen Boler-Johnson (Willard), Garren Boler (Devery), Cedric Boler and Carl Lee Boler Jr.; adopted son, Dwayn Moore (Nakeshia); sister, Phyllis Wallace; and a host of other relatives and friends. In additon to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vasey Carl Lee Boler Sr., and a daughter, Veronka Boler. Public viewing will begin Saturday, March 21, at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue in Greensboro. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 22, at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. in Greensboro. The family visitation will begin at 1.30 p.m. Interment will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, March 23, at Rocky Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 3945 Heathcliff Rd. in Concord. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations of Greensboro www.serenityfhcremations.com
