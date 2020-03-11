February 4, 1939 - March 7, 2020 Mary Louise Cuthbertson Blakeney departed this life the morning of Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mary was born Feb. 4, 1939, and reared in Concord. She was a 1956 graduate of Logan High School. She earned her undergraduate degree from Barber Scotia College and earned a Master's Degree in Education and Administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She was employed by Kannapolis City Schools for 31 years as an 8th grade science teacher and subsequently as guidance counselor, where she enjoyed working with students. She was a member of the North Carolina Association of Educators, a life member of National Education Association (NEA), and a member of the North Carolina Governmental Employees Association. She also was a member of and served a term as President of Concord/Cabarrus Retired School Personnel. Mary volunteered her time and talent to improve the community in many ways over her adult life. She served on the Juvenile Criminal Justice Committee for Cabarrus County and on the Board of Directors of the Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce where she was the Chairperson of the Cabarrus County Chamber of Commerce Human Relations Committee. She also served on both the Concord Planning and Zoning Commission and the Cabarrus County Planning and Zoning Commission. She was appointed to serve on the Marriage and Family Therapy Licensure Board, and also served on the Community Health Centers Board of Directors. Mary was a member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Concord, volunteering in different capacities and enjoyed educating the congregation with presentations on Black History and financial literacy. She was also an avid basketball, baseball, and football fan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sallie Lucinda Cuthbertson and father, Robert Staton. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Benjamin E. Blakeney; son, Daman C. Blakeney; cousins, Sherman Childers of Concord, Shirley Spears of Concord, John M. Russell Jr. of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Freddie Elizabeth Oliver of Greensboro, the Rev. Franklin Russell of Concord, Vernon A. Russell of Kannapolis, Andrea Black of Kannapolis, Greta Bost of Gastonia, David "Bucky" Russell of Greensboro, and Tina Harris of Charlotte; as well as many other extended family members and close friends. Mary's life will be celebrated Friday, March 13, at Barber-Scotia Chapel with visitation being held at 11 a.m., with memorial services from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A post service reception will be held at the Union Street Bistro. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to the ALS Organization (www.ALSA.org). Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. www.nobleandkelsey.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.