June 11, 2020 Charles R. Blackwelder Jr., 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. He was born in Concord to the late Charles R. Sr. and Addie Elizabeth Ridenhour Blackwelder. He served in the United States Navy, and worked for the DuPont Company until his retirement in 1986. He was predeceased by his first wife, Jean Scholes Blackwelder, and his second wife, Gertrude Molitor Aiken Blackwelder. He is survived by his four stepchildren, Kathleen Finocchiaro, Eileen Aiken, Edward Aiken and Maureen Lytle. A private viewing will be held at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike in Wilmington, Del., from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 18. A private burial will take place at Ridenhour Burial Site located in Oakwood Cemetery in Concord. McCrery and Harra Funeral Home of Wilmington, Del. www.mccreryandharra.com

