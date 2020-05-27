February 4, 1963 - May 25, 2020 Andrew T. "Andy" Blackwelder, 57, passed away May 25, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. At 2 p.m., Sunday, May 31, a graveside service will held at Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Ric Durham officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, May 31, at Wilkinson Funeral Home. The family requests usage of facemask if possible. Andy was the youngest of three sons, born to Harold E. and Lucille Goodman Blackwelder, in Cabarrus County, Feb. 4, 1963. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. He worked for 21 years as a copier technician, serving Cabarrus, Rowan, Stanly, and Mecklenburg Counties. He was a long-time member of Kerr Memorial Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and a member of the church choir. He used his beautiful voice and singing talents for many weddings, funerals, and church functions. His most valued role was that of proud father to his daughter, the late Laura Elizabeth Blackwelder. Mr. Blackwelder is survived by his wife of 36 years, Billie Morley Blackwelder; brothers, Harold L. Blackwelder (Martha), of Winterville, N.C., and Timothy E. Blackwelder (Joyce), of Cleveland, Tenn.; nephew and nieces, Daniel Blackwelder (Rebecca), Melissa Lewallen (Nick), Jennifer Blackwelder, and Tegan Blackwelder. At his marriage, he became a solid part of the Morley family as well. He is survived by in-laws, Beth Freeze (Joel), Nancy Lewis (Wayne), and Joe Morley (Teresa); nieces and nephews, Rob Lewis (Shana), Aimee Hawkins (Quinn), Jonathan Freeze, Jessica Fortier (Daniel), and Zack Morley. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice and Palliative Care, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081, or Kerr Memorial Baptist Church, 25 HWY 49 S., Concord, NC 28025. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
