July 27, 1929 - March 8, 2020 Mrs. Evelyn Williams Biggers, 90, of Concord, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Universal Health Care. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home. The funeral will be held Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m., in the chapel of Wilkinson Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Mike Farley. Burial will follow at West Concord Cemetery. Mrs. Biggers was born July 27, 1929, in Cabarrus County, to the late Cull Williams and Clara Bennick Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Biggers Sr.; daughter, Joyce B. Shoe; and four brothers, Kenneth Williams, Earl Williams, Donald Williams, and Ernest Williams. Mrs. Biggers is survived by her son, John T. Biggers Jr.; grandson, Donald "Donnie" Shoe and wife, Amy; and with two great-grandchildren, Cynthia and Jason Shoe. Mrs. Biggers will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Biggers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.