November 27, 1929 - April 21, 2020 William Carl Beck Jr., 90, of Concord, went to his heavenly home, Tuesday evening, the 21st of April, 2020, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in St. Pauls, N.C., the 27th of Nov., 1929, to the late William Carl Beck Sr. and Hazel McCulloch Beck Stone. As an Army veteran (1946-1949) where he served as an American Paratrooper, he was proud of his service to his country. He served at Fort Bragg, Japan, and Korea. While in Japan, he was assigned to study at Kyoto University. He was a voracious reader and studied the Bible in five languages. He taught himself Hebrew so he could read and know the Bible the way it was written. Mr. Beck was a member of Concord SDA Church and active in the Sabbath School Class. He was able to attend church up until March when the churches were closed due to the virus. He was always the best-dressed man no matter where he was! He is survived by his three children, Wm. Gary (Sandra) Beck; Helen (Freddie) Sowell; Chelsea (Joey) LeMasters; daughter-in-law, Donna Beck; stepchildren, Gerald (Betty) Stanford; Loretta (Melvin) Brannon; brothers, Harold Beck and Bobby Stone; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his children's mother, Lillian R. Beck; his son, Michael Beck; two grandchildren; four brothers; and one sister. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 concerns. Donations in his honor may be made to his church or Novant Health Hospice & Palliative Care. Notes of encouragement and condolences may be made to the family by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com. Ellington Funeral Services

To plant a tree in memory of William Beck, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.