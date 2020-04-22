April 15, 1924 - April 19, 2020 Faye Cleary Baucom, 96, of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 19, 2020. Faye was born April 15, 1924, in Wilkes County, to the late Quincy Cleary and Francis Walker Cleary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Eugene "Gene" Baucom, in 2009; three sisters, Ida Cleary Cardwell, Bonnie Cleary Wilson, and Marie Cleary Brown; and two brothers, Ivor "Bud" Cleary and Harold Cleary. Faye was the oldest of eight children. She spent her career as a seamstress at Cannon Mills for over 40 years. She was a longtime member of Shadybook Baptist Church, where she enjoyed watching the kids in the daycare. She further enjoyed babysitting numerous children over the years at her home. She also loved baking pies and cooking for others. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Randy Baucom and wife, Carol, of Cleveland, N.C.; grandson, Andy Shoe of China Grove; brother, Arlie Cleary and wife, Betty, of Kentucky; and sister, Maizie Loggins of Kannapolis. A private graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park, with the Rev. Charlie Littlejohn officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shadybrook Baptist Church, 1009 Oakwood Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

