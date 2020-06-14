January 23, 1949 - June 12, 2020 Patricia Fisher Bass, 71, of Gold Hill, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. She was born Jan. 23, 1949, in Cabarrus County to the late Glenn and Bertha Bost Fisher. Patricia was a graduate of Concord High School and was a member of Resurrection Baptist Church in Kannapolis. She loved to shop from QVC and had love for her garden and flowers. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Dale Bass; and brother, Danny Fisher. She is survived by her two sons, William "Eric" Bass and wife, Regina, of Gold Hill, Patrick Bass and wife, Heather, of Shelby; daughter, Beverly Newell and husband, Keith of Lumberton; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Glenn Fisher Jr. and wife, Treva, of Greensboro. The family will greet friends and relatives from 1 to 1:45 p.m., today (Sunday, June 14), at Resurrection Baptist Church, 5615 Old Salisbury Concord Rd., in Kannapolis. The funeral service will be will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Tim Jones officiating. A private family burial will take place in the Salisbury National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 158516, Topeka, KS 66675. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell www.powlesfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.