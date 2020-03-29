November 23, 1934 - March 26, 2020 Mrs. Katie Bell Burr Bass, 85, formerly of South East Ave., in Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home in Martinsburg, W.Va. A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Monday, March 30, at Greenlawn Cemetery in China Grove. Mrs. Bass was born Nov. 23, 1934, in Kannapolis. She was a daughter of the late Edward Joseph Burr and Ethel Irene Barnhardt Burr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Bass; two sons, Jerry Bass and Terry Bass; two sisters, Geneva Edwards and Ethel Teal; three brothers, Buddy Burr, Marshall Burr and James Burr; and two grandchildren, Barry Nicholas Bass and Mikala Lee Bass. Mrs. Bass is survived by two sons, Larry Bass of China Grove and Barry Bass of Martinsburg, W.Va; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
