November 9, 1942 - March 23, 2020 John Arthur Barrett, 77, of Harrisburg, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. He was born Nov. 9, 1942, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Arthur Jackson Barrett and Juanita Evelyn Honeycutt Barrett. John worked for Duke Energy for 32 years; he was a lineman supervisor when he retired. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and he loved spending time with his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bonnie Ritchie Barrett; three children, Marty Alan Barrett, Steven Scott Edgison and his wife, Marcy, and Amanda Leigh Barrett; one grandson, Jonathan Young; and all his fur babies. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Charlotte office, 2316 Randolph Rd., Charlotte, NC 28207. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

