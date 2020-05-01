January 17, 1924 - April 29, 2020 Martha Ann Barnhardt, 96, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born January 17, 1924, in Concord, a daughter of the late Jack and Julia Joyner Goodman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Harry Barnhardt; son, Mark Barnhardt, who passed in 1974; three brothers, Dorsett, David, and Greg Goodman; and one sister, Janie Goodman. Martha worked for W.T. Grant and The Jean House in Kannapolis. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for over 65 years and was a member of the Ladies Guild. A private graveside service attended by family members and friends will be held at Carolina Memorial Park Saturday, May 2, at 1 p.m., officiated by Father Jerome Chavarria. Martha is survived by her daughter Marcia Barnhardt of Kannapolis; Tim Barnhardt and wife, Regina, of Suwanee, Ga.; grandson, Morgan Barnhardt and wife, Lisa Schick Barnhardt; granddaughter, Madison Barnhardt Loughmiller and husband, Austin Loughmiller; as well as many nieces and nephews. Martha will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814, in memory of Mark Barnhardt; or St. Joseph Catholic Church in memory of Martha Barnhardt, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 108 St. Joseph St., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Whitleys Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

