March 10, 1936 - April 20, 2020 Mrs. Iris Smith Barnhardt, 84, of Concord, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Tucker Hospice House. Mrs. Barnhardt will lie in state at Gordon Funeral Home of Mount Pleasant, today (Wednesday, April 22), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During these times of limiting the numbers for social gatherings, the Barnhardt family respects your concerns of avoiding crowds, and they welcome you to stop by Gordon Funeral Home during these hours. A private graveside will be held at Cold Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Barnhardt was born March 10, 1936, in Cabarrus County, daughter of deceased Robert Lee Smith and Agnes Dorothy Linker Smith. Iris retired from the City of Concord as the zoning administrator and afterwards, she was a substitute teacher at Mount Pleasant Middle School. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Walter Jerome Barnhardt Jr. After his death in 2008, she enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and working with her flowers. She is survived by a brother, Robert Smith; sister, Patty Lusk (Larry); two sons, Ronald F. Barnhardt, (Jamie) David S. Barnhardt (Sherri); four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to Cold Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2550 Cold Springs Rd., Concord, NC 28025. Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant www.gordonfuneralhome.com
