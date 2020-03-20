October 1, 1942 - March 19, 2020 Mrs. Martha Jane Morrison Barkley, 77, of Surfside Beach, S.C., passed away peacefully Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House with her family by her side. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 21, at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held in the chapel at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Thant McManus officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Martha was born Oct. 1, 1942, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Dallas Wallace Morrison and Beatrice Ellen Tarlton Morrison. She and her husband retired to the beach where she enjoyed reading, doing jigsaw puzzles and spending time on the beach. She was a member of South Strand Assembly of God in Murrells Inlet, S.C. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Lynn Barkley; daughter, Amanda Garvin and husband, Jason, of Mooresville; sons, Wallace Readling and wife, Amy, of Concord and Perry Readling and wife, Nancy, of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Colby Readling, Carter Moran and husband, Preston, Garrett and Tanner Readling; and great-grandchild, Milo Moran. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Street Food Pantry, 4100 Johnston Oehler Rd., Charlotte, NC 28269; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Martha Barkley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 21
Visitation
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Dr. NE
CONCORD, NC 28025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.