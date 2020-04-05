August 15, 1942 - April 4, 2020 Ira Tracy Barbee, 77, of Concord, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home. Due to the restrictions provided by the State of North Carolina and Cabarrus County regarding gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barbee family will hold a private graveside service in St. Stephen's Wesleyan Church Cemetery. www.gordonfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ira Barbee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.