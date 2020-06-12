October 5, 1949 - June 10, 2020 Blanche Almond Barbee, 70, of Gold Hill, passed away, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home. She was born Oct. 5, 1949, in Stanly County, to the late Fred Jerome Almond and Fannie Ella Efird Almond. Blanche was a great listener, like a therapist to those who shared their problems with her. She enjoyed collecting glass figurines, glass art, and she loved working on Sudoku puzzles. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry Barbee, married Jan. 5, 1968; son, Todd and wife, Rosemary Barbee, of Harrisburg. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Blanche Barbee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.