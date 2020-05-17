April 8, 1926 - May 14, 2020 Wilma Irene Baldwin 94, of Concord, died at home Thursday, May 14, 2020. Wilma, born April 8, 1926, in Binghamton, N.Y., was the daughter of the late Erford Gaius Shew and Alice May Allen Shew. She was also preceded in death by the late Horace Caswell Daniels with whom she had four children and two stepchildren; stepson, Errick Daniels; second husband, Richard C. Baldwin; and brother, Gaius Shew. Survivors include a stepdaughter, Marsha (Lloyd) Wasson of Rochester, Minn.; daughter, Patricia (Harold) Walls of Concord; three sons, Richard (Debbie) Walker of Vista, Calif.; Michael (Kim) Daniels of Bath, Pa.; Robert (Clara) Daniels of Falling Waters, W.Va.; three brothers, Leo (Linda) Shew of North Sanford, N.Y., Allen (Bonnie) Shew and Chester (Kathy) Shew of Bainbridge, N.Y.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Wilma was a homemaker, gardener and animal lover. She lived most of her adult life in North Sanford, N.Y. She moved to Concord in 2009. A graveside memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date at Riverview Cemetery, Harpursville, N.Y. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Wilma's family wishes to express gratitude and sincere thanks to her Hospice team and other caregivers which enabled her to die peacefully at home. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
