Mrs. Helen Pauline Cranford Baker, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Mrs. Baker was born Jan. 15, 1930, in Danville, Va. She was a daughter of the late Fletcher Franklin Cranford and Pauline Leary Cranford. She was a homemaker and a military wife during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lawrence Baker; and sister, Ruby Baker. Mrs. Baker is survived by four children, Pamela Baker of Conway, S.C., Teresa Kluttz of Charlotte, Kimberly Irvan and husband, Ernie, of Ocala, Fla., and Randy Baker and wife, Sandy, of Salisbury; seven grandchildren, Aaron Honeycutt, Ashleigh Lee, Josh Kluttz, Jacob Baker, Jesse Baker, Jordan Irvan and Jared Irvan; and seven great-grandchildren. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
