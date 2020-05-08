July 31, 1941 - May 5, 2020 Brenda Q. Austin, 78, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Mooresville, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, May 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born July 31, 1941, in Mooresville, to the late John Frank Queen and Delsie Sue Childers Queen. She graduated A.L. Brown High School in 1959. She retired in 2004 from S&D Coffee after many years of working in accounting. Brenda loved to travel, enjoyed trying new recipes, cook and bake for family and friends. She loved animals and often found time to help those that had no family or no way to go anywhere. Brenda was a member of Piedmont Baptist Church and loved her church family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister and always put family and friends before her own needs. Brenda was predeceased by her husband, Jimmy Guy Austin Sr. She is survived by her sister, Wanda Ashworth of Kannapolis; daughter, Kimberly Austin Miller (Harold) of Mooresville; son, Jimmy Guy Austin Jr. of Myrtle Beach, and Mark Austin (Amy) of Mooresville; three grandchildren, Justin Kennedy (Carrie), Jennifer Kennedy Peters (Brian) and Lacey Freeze; and two great-grandchildren, Zack Kennedy and Abby Kennedy; and her longtime friends, Elaine Newsome, Reba Byrd, Sara Gaydon and Brenda Jolly. The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to Heartland Hospice of Myrtle Beach for the love, care and attention devoted to Brenda's care. A special thank you to her nurses, Wendy, Lynda, Kristi and Laura; her aid, Dina Graham; and volunteer, Beth Clark. She loved each and everyone associated with Heartland Hospice. Due to COVID-19 and to protect the public, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Piedmont Baptist Church, 5970 Wright Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28081; to Heartland Hospice, 2411 N Oak St., Ste. 108, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577; or to any no-kill animal shelter of the donor's choice. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

