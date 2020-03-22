May 18, 1935 - March 17, 2020 Hoye Lee "Chick" Almond, 84, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Mr. Almond was born May 18, 1935, in Stanly County, to the late Rich Almond and the late Gracie Almond. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Aiton; sister, Jewel; and brothers, Lloyd, Eb and Gene. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Carole Lee Almond of the home; granddaughter, Kayla Aiton; son-in-law Eddie Aiton; sister, Ruth Hill; and nephews, Chip Hill and Ron Almond. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Almond family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com.
