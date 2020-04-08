July 26, 1937 - April 5, 2020 William Graham Alligood Sr., 82, of Concord, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. William was born July 26, 1937, in Wilson, to the late Edward and Sybil Alligood. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Anne Mackie. William attended Chowan College and CPCC. He proudly served as a forward observer for seven years in the Army National Guard in Windsor and Charlotte. He enjoyed being a sharpshooter. He started his career as a type-setter and later worked as a furniture sales manager. William retired as a sales manager from Plaza Appliance Mart on Church Street in Concord. He was a member of Grace Church P.C.A. of Harrisburg, where he served as deacon. William was very friendly and never met a stranger. He sought to make a friend before making a sale. He was quite the Southern gentleman. William loved nature and God's creations. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. We look forward to spending eternity with him and our dear Lord, Jesus. "But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep." 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 Survivors include beloved wife of 60 years, Sara Yost Alligood; son, W. Graham Alligood Jr. of Concord; daughter, Martha A. Reddish of Wauseon, Ohio; daughter, Audrey Alligood of Harrisburg; son, Jonathan Alligood and wife, Kimberly, of Lilesville; grandchildren, Dawn Kilpatrick and husband, William, of Rudolph, Ohio, and Justin White and fiancée, Morgan, of Westfield, Wis.; and niece, Elizabeth Mackie of Windsor. The family will hold a service in celebration of William's life at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens in Concord. The family would like to express their sincerest thanks to Tucker Hospice House for the care and comfort they provided to William and his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in William's memory to Grace Church, 2007 Stallings Rd., Harrisburg, NC 28075 or to the Hospice of Cabarrus County. Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg www.hartsellfh.com
