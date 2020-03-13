December 31, 1932 - March 11, 2020 Betty Lou Reid Allen was born Dec. 31, 1932, and went to her heavenly home Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She passed away with loving care at the Hospice Union County. Betty retired from general office work from various local companies and was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church. During her lifetime, she was privileged and enjoyed working with the children. She taught Sunday school of all ages, Children's Church, Girl's in Action, Vacation Bible School and Mission Friends. She was also a member of Church choir and W.M.U. The family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at Poplar Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Burial will follow in West Concord Cemetery. She is survived by her sister, Helen Gladden; brother, Bobby Reid and his wife, Hazel; and a host of wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins, including her caretaker, Judy McCoy. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl Hill Reid and Hoyle A. Reid; two loving husbands, Lee Correll and Glenn C. Allen; and a stepson, Wayne Allen. Memorials may be made to Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 3476 Poplar Tent Rd., Concord, NC 28027.
