March 25, 1958 - March 9, 2020 Mrs. Phyllis Ann Wilson Adcock, 61, of Rockwell, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, March 13, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Wayne Miller will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Friday, at Lady's Funeral Home. Mrs. Adcock was born March 25, 1958, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late David Robert Wilson and Betty Jean Hooks Wilson. She was the cafeteria manager at Forest Park Elementary School in Kannapolis. She was the owner of Mane Attraction hair salon in Rockwell. She enjoyed music and attending concerts, traveling to the beach, reading and solving puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Alexander Adcock Sr. Mrs. Adcock is survived by three sons, Glenn A. Adcock Jr., Robert (Robbie) Adcock and wife, Jammie, and Chad Adcock, all of Rockwell; sister, Pamela McKenney of Rockwell; and three granchildren, Makaylia Adcock, Andrew Adcock and Alex Adcock. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com

