Cabarrus County now has 10 cases of COVID-19, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance. That is up from six reported cases on Saturday and eight on Sunday.
CHA is currently working on a map to show where these cases are in the county, but even though that is not ready yet, it did release the zip codes where confirmed cases are:
- 28027
- 28025
- 28075
“The average age of these cases is 44 years old and this includes seven males and three females,” Chief Operating Officer/Human Resources Officer at Cabarrus Health Alliance Erin Shoe said. “If you are sick or if you have been tested for COVID-19, we are really trying to stress, you need to stay home, you need to stay isolated and everyone in your household also needs to isolate.
“The test results in some cases are taking up to five or six days to come back. So we want you to stay isolated to decrease any risk of transmission to anyone.”
Monday morning, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services listed the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the state as 297 with zero deaths.
That number will be updated Tuesday morning.
Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order Monday closing all schools until May 15. He also put an end to gatherings of 50 or more people while closing down many business such as theaters, hair salons and barber shops.
Grocery stores remain open.
According to the NCDHHS, the state had completed 8,438 tests for COVID-19 as of Monday morning.
“If you’re feeling sick or have been tested, go ahead and isolate yourself so we can decrease the risk of transmission to others,” Shoe said.
North Carolina is not under a “shelter-in-place” order yet, but several other cities in the United States like Denver have recently gone under such conditions.
“We know that these are stressful times, but please know the sooner we can stay at home, the sooner we can do the things that the Governor’s asking, that local officials are asking us to do, the sooner we can return hopefully to a somewhat normal schedule,” Shoe said. “We appreciate you staying at home and we really appreciate you washing those hands.”