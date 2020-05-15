Southern Piedmont Woodturners welcomes our very own Jerry Measimer as demonstrator for our May general meeting on Tuesday, May 19, at 6 p.m. Many of you know Jerry and those who have not seen Jerry demonstrate his talent and skills will not want to miss this meeting.
Jerry will be teaching and demonstrating how he turns Hummingbird Houses and options on finishes he uses. Jerry has turned thousands of the beautiful houses and markets his turned products such as the bird houses to shops and stores in many areas of our country.
Please note I have included the monthly challenge for this month’s meeting. It will be a Kitchen Utensil. Please consider making one item for the challenge or provide one show and tell item that you have recently turned to share with the club. You will need to make sure your audio and video is on when connecting to Zoom. Please see our website for information on the meeting and Zoom.
SPW normally meets on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at our studio located in Clearwater Art Center and Studios, 223 Crowell Dr., NW, Concord. However, due to the COVID19 restrictions our meetings are currently being provided via ZOOM. We have ample openings for everyone to attend our meetings under our new “normal” environment.
For more information call 704-796-0803 or go to philandjeannegoodman@carolina.rr.com.