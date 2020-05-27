Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED ACROSS THE WESTERN PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA AND THE CHARLOTTE METRO AREA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... .THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM BERTHA WILL TRACK NORTH ACROSS THE CENTRAL CAROLINAS TODAY AND THIS EVENING. THIS WILL BRING A ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT AND NORTHERN UPSTATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. WITH THE GROUND STILL NEARLY SATURATED AND STREAM LEVELS ELEVATED, THIS RAINFALL WILL CAUSE RAPID STREAM RISES AND COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF PIEDMONT NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, CABARRUS, DAVIE, IREDELL, MECKLENBURG, ROWAN, AND UNION NC. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * A ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON, SPREADING IN SOUTH TO NORTH FROM THE CHARLOTTE METRO AREA TO NORTHWEST PIEDMONT. RAINFALL TOTALS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN A FAIRLY SHORT PERIOD OF TIME, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THIS RAINFALL WILL COMBINE WITH ALREADY NEARLY SATURATED SOILS TO CAUSE RAPID STREAM RISES AND THREAT OF FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&