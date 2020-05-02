As we move into another week under the stay-at-home order, it is important to answer a common question: “Why should I wear a mask while in public?” The short answer is that if you don’t wear a mask, you could get someone else sick.
According to the CDC, “We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (‘asymptomatic’), and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (‘pre-symptomatic’) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.”
This means that even if you don’t think you’re sick, it is likely you’ll spread the virus to others. This becomes even more likely if you are interacting in close proximity while speaking, coughing or sneezing.
The CDC recommends wearing masks, to include cloth face coverings, any time you are in public. In addition, maintaining 6-foot social distancing and frequent hand washing remains critical to slowing the spread of the virus.
Additional CDC Information on making, wearing and cleaning a cloth face mask can be found at the CDC’s website.
Rowan to resume passport services
Effective Friday, May 1, the Rowan County register of deeds resumed passport services with the following restrictions:
» Masks are required before entry into office.
» Office access is restricted to applicants only.